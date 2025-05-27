IN BRIEF: What we know about last night’s Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian regions

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Overnight, air defenses destroyed 99 Ukrainian drones over seven Russian regions, including 56 over the bordering region of Belgorod, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

Attacks repelled

- Between 8:00 p.m. Moscow time (5:00 p.m. GMT) on May 26 and 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT) on May 27, air defenses on duty intercepted and destroyed 99 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

- Of them, 56 UAVs were downed over the Belgorod Region, 25 UAVs over the Voronezh Region, seven UAVs over the Vladimir Region, five UAVs over the Kaluga Region, four UAVs over the Tula Region, and one each over the Rostov and Lipetsk regions.

Aftermath

- Three buildings at an industrial zone in Murom were damaged in a drone attack, the governor of central Russia’s Vladimir Region, Alexander Avdeyev, reported via Telegram.

Flight restrictions

- Restrictions on flight arrivals and departures were introduced at Ivanovo Yuzhny Airport, Kaluga Grabtsevo Airport, Nizhny Novgorod Strigino Airport, Tambov Donskoye Airport, Yaroslavl Tunoshna Airport, and Saratov Gagarin Airport.