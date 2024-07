MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. A Cessna-17 plane crashed in a mountainous area of the Kamskoye Ustye settlement in Russia’s Tatarstan Republic, emergency response services told TASS.

"The accident occurred in the area of Kamskoye Ustye near Lobach mountain. A Cessna-17 small aircraft crashed. Four people were on board. Of these, three were killed, including one child," the agency source said.

The causes of the accident are currently being established.