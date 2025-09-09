Expert highlights political importance of virtual BRICS summit

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Monday’s virtual BRICS summit was of high political importance as it confirmed a new global configuration, Andrey Bystritsky, board chairman of the Valdai International Discussion Club’s Development and Support Foundation, told TASS.

"The BRICS summit, organized at the initiative of the Brazilian President Lula da Silva, was very important. First and foremost, it was important in terms of politics because the summit in itself is an interesting case," he pointed out.

The analyst pointed to "a new global configuration," with the countries of the Global South discussing their relations with other nations, including the United States. According to Bystritsky, "it was a very important symbol" and "a crucial event that should provoke thought."

In his view, the meeting, which discussed ways to counter sanctions, will certainly impact the international situation. The expert noted that the virtual BRICS summit "symbolizes crucial changes" in the world.

The virtual BRICS summit, which particularly involved Russian President Vladimir Putin, took place on September 8. The extraordinary meeting was initiated by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. The Brazilian presidential press service said in a statement following the meeting that the BRICS group had reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining and strengthening multilateral loans and reforming international institutions.