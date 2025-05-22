Russian troops liberate Novaya Poltavka community in Donetsk region over past day

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the community of Novaya Poltavka in the Donetsk region over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"Battlegroup Center units liberated the settlement of Novaya Poltavka in the Donetsk People’s Republic through active and decisive operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian forces strike Ukrainian aircraft repair site, military airfield over past day

Russian forces struck a Ukrainian aircraft repair workshop, a military airfield and deployment sites of Ukraine’s armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 138 areas over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck an aircraft repair workshop, a Ukrainian defense enterprise, infrastructure facilities of a military airfield, air defense radars, warehouses of missile and artillery armament and unmanned aerial vehicles, and also temporary deployment sites of Ukraine’s armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 138 locations," the ministry said.

Kiev loses over 1,370 troops in all frontline areas in past day

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,370 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past day, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 215 troops and five armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, over 220 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West, about 245 troops and five armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South, around 400 troops and seven armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Center, more than 215 troops, a tank and eight armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and roughly 75 troops in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 215 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 215 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on massed manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an air assault brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and three territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Konstantinovka, Ryzhevka, Vladimirovka, Pavlovka, Okop, Miropolye and Yablonovka in the Sumy Region and Volchansk in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 215 personnel, five armored combat vehicles, 17 motor vehicles and six field artillery guns, including two US-made 155mm M777 howitzers in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed three electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations and an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 220 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 220 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle and four artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Petropavlovka, Grushevka, Podliman, Kupyansk-Uzlovoi and Sobolevka in the Kharkov Region, Redkodub, Yampol and Karpovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 220 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, seven motor vehicles and four field artillery guns, including a British-made 105mm L119 howitzer in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 245 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 245 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses among manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade and an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Dyleyevka, Nelepovka, Berestok, Katerinovka, Stupochki, Staraya Nikolayevka, Serebryanka, Aleksandro-Shultino, Zarya and Chasov Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 245 personnel, five armored combat vehicles, including two US-made M113 armored personnel carriers, five motor vehicles and an artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an electronic warfare station and four ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 400 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 400 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed seven enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup Center units "inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, two territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Ulyanovka, Koptevo, Novoekonomicheskoye, Novosergeyevka, Alekseyevka, Kotlyarovka, Petrovskogo, Dimitrov and Nikolayevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 400 personnel, seven armored combat vehicles, including a HMMWV armored vehicle and a MaxxPro armored personnel carrier of US manufacture, and also a Canadian-made Senator armored personnel carrier in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two pickup trucks and three artillery guns of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 215 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 215 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and eight armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, an air assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Zelyonoye Pole, Novopol, Komar and Otradnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Gulyaipole in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 215 personnel, a tank, eight armored combat vehicles and six motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two field artillery guns and an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroys 75 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroyed roughly 75 Ukrainian troops and two enemy ammunition and materiel depots in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, a coastal defense brigade of the Ukrainian army and four territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Stepnogorsk, Pavlovka, Kamenskoye and Malaya Tokmachka in the Zaporozhye Region, Tyaginka, Sadovoye and Antonovka in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

"As many as 75 [Ukrainian] military personnel, five motor vehicles, two electronic warfare stations and two ammunition and materiel depots were destroyed," it said.

Russia’s Iskander strike destroys two Ukrainian army’s Patriot missile launchers

A Russian Iskander missile system destroyed two launchers, an engagement control station and a radar of the Ukrainian army’s US-made Patriot air defense system, the ministry reported.

"A missile strike by an Iskander tactical missile system destroyed two launchers, an engagement control station and a radar station of the US-made Patriot surface-to-air missile system," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses destroy 485 UAVs in massive Ukrainian attack

Russian air defense forces shot down 485 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in Kiev’s massive attack, including 63 drones over the Moscow Region, the ministry reported.

"Overall, air defense systems shot down 485 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles in repelling a massive attack by enemy drones (from 8:00 p.m. on May 20 to 8:00 a.m. on May 22) outside the area of the special military operation, including 26 over the Belgorod Region, 135 over the Oryol Region, 59 over the Bryansk Region, 121 over the Kursk Region, 15 over the Ryazan Region, 4 over the Lipetsk Region, 7 over the Voronezh Region, 3 over the Smolensk Region, 2 over the Rostov Region, 13 over the Kaluga Region, 20 over the Tula Region, 63 over the Moscow Region, 6 over the Vladimir Region, 3 over the Republic of Crimea and the Black Sea and 8 along the flight routes," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses down 317 Ukrainian UAVs, three JDAM smart bombs over day

Russian air defense forces shot down 317 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and three American-made JDAM smart bombs over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down three JDAM guided aerial bombs and four rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system of US manufacture, and also 317 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 662 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 58,360 unmanned aerial vehicles, 606 surface-to-air missile systems, 23,468 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,563 multiple rocket launchers, 25,150 field artillery guns and mortars and 35,790 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.