MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump have not discussed the specifics of a potential meeting on the sidelines of the APEC summit in China, though there is a mutual understanding that such a meeting could take place, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told the media.

He also noted that the Kiev regime's current display of "flexibility" stems from a shortage of funds and weaponry. However, according to Peskov, this is not the kind of flexibility needed for a settlement.

TASS has compiled the key statements made by the Kremlin spokesman.

Potential Putin-Trump meeting

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump have not discussed the specifics of a potential meeting on the sidelines of the APEC summit in China, though there is an understanding that it could happen: "In terms of specifics - no, but there is a mutual understanding that such an opportunity might arise."

Kiev's position

The Kiev regime is currently in a "very difficult position": "The country's economic situation is deteriorating rapidly."

The Kiev regime's current display of "flexibility" is a consequence of a lack of funds and weaponry, but it is not the flexibility required for a settlement: "There is a lack of money and a lack of weaponry. Hence the display of 'flexibility’. But this is not the flexibility that is needed."

Such displays of flexibility began after Kiev itself "opened Pandora's box" by launching strikes against Russian civilian infrastructure.

Prospects for a peace settlement

Ukrainian authorities know what must be done to genuinely embark on the path to a peaceful settlement of the conflict: "Kiev is well aware of what needs to be done and what compromises need to be made to genuinely embark on the path to a peace settlement."

There is an understanding that Russian-American meetings regarding a settlement in Ukraine will resume: "There is an understanding that we will meet. We will resume the practice of such meetings."

Russia is open to meetings with the US regarding a settlement in Ukraine and hopes that Kiev will be open to American peacekeeping efforts: "We are open to this. We also hope for openness on Kiev's part."

The content of a potential roadmap for resolving the conflict in Ukraine should not be discussed publicly: "This should not be discussed publicly and we will not discuss it publicly; we have already stated this. As of now, there are no coherent plans."

A number of countries have shown interest in hosting negotiations on a settlement in Ukraine: "But the main thing is the willingness; a venue will be found. Because, indeed, many countries - a whole range of countries - have shown interest in providing such a venue."

Timing of Pashinyan's visit to Russia

No dates for Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's visit to Russia have been determined: "Not yet," Peskov said.