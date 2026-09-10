MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. The proposals that US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner brought to Kiev a few days ago were in fact conditions for Ukraine’s surrender, Dmitry Mikisha, a member of Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada (parliament), said.

"All surrender clauses emerged once again - and this is the only way of describing them - simultaneously with Kushner and Witkoff’s visit to Ukraine. Accordingly, the same clauses were voiced by these gentlemen during their visit. So, what is there to talk about?" Mikisha said during a livestream on the Superposition YouTube channel.

He also expressed dissatisfaction with the fact that the US envoys had so far made seven trips to Moscow, while visiting Kiev only once.

Witkoff and Kushner traveled to Moscow on September 5 and were received by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The next day, they met with Vladimir Zelensky in Kiev. According to Rada member Anna Skorokhod, the peace terms that the US representatives brought to Ukraine were worse than previous proposals.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on September 8 that the discussions held with the US negotiators in Moscow had focused on Trump’s position, which excludes NATO membership for Ukraine and takes the realities on the ground into account.