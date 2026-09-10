Zaporozhye NPP loses power 10 times over past three months — Russian envoy

GENEVA, September 10. /TASS/. The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) has lost power ten times over the past three months, while Kiev has obstructed repairs to its power lines, Permanent Representative of Russia to the International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said.

He noted that over the past three months, various parts of the plant have come under Ukrainian forces’ attacks, including the diesel fuel storage facility, the electrical network workshop, and the pumping station. "The situation with the Zaporozhye NPP’s power supply remains extremely tense--during the specified period, the plant lost power ten times. However, the Kiev authorities have attempted to undermine the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Secretariat’s mediation efforts regarding the repair of the plant’s power lines. For example, on June 17, the Ukrainian armed forces violated the ceasefire agreed upon with the agency’s assistance to restore the Dneprovskaya power line: a Ukrainian UAV struck one of the buildings within the ceasefire zone," Ulyanov said, speaking at a session of the IAEA Board of Governors.

He noted that the plant is located on the front line. The facility has been placed in "cold shutdown" and cannot generate electricity for its own needs.