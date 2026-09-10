Nearly 200,000 foreigners violating Russian laws barred from entering country — ministry

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. The Russian Interior Ministry has barred approximately 200,000 foreigners who have violated Russian laws from entering the country, First Deputy Minister and Migration Service head Andrey Kikot told Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"As part of our preventive efforts, our units have barred entry to approximately 200,000 foreign nationals - to be precise, 197,000 - who have committed crimes and violated the law here. We have restricted their entry for a certain period of time," he noted.

According to Kikot, the number of cases involving the deportation of foreign citizens has increased by 85%. "We have deported around 100,000 people, 75,000 of whom were forcibly deported," the Migration Service head emphasized.

Kikot also pointed to an intensification of efforts to improve the quality of document checks for foreigners applying for legal status in Russia. "We have uncovered ten times more forged documents containing knowingly false information," he said.