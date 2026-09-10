Ukraine’s Achilles heel, possibility of energy truce: Peskov’s statements

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. No substantive discussions regarding an energy truce with Ukraine are currently underway, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.

He also noted that there are currently no contacts between the Kremlin and representatives of European countries.

TASS has compiled the key statements made by the Kremlin spokesman.

The possibility of an energy truce

No substantive discussions regarding an energy truce with Kiev are taking place: "No, no such substantive discussions are being held."

Russia’s proposals for halting hostilities in Ukraine are well known and have remained unchanged for two years: "All our proposals for halting hostilities are well known; the conditions have effectively not changed compared to what the president outlined at the Foreign Ministry two years ago - with the sole exception that the situation on the ground has become much worse for Ukraine."

The Kiev regime is in a difficult situation, which is why it proposes a truce rather than a settlement: "The Kiev regime is in a very difficult situation; therefore, naturally, it is not proposing a settlement that would be lasting and fully aligned with our interests, but rather a truce regarding the area that constitutes its Achilles' heel."

Russia advocates for a speedy solution to the Ukrainian conflict and is conducting the Special Military Operation in the absence of opportunities for a peaceful resolution: "We, too, advocate for a speedy end to hostilities and a speedy resolution of the conflict. This has been our position from the start, and a peace settlement is our preference."

"The special military operation is being conducted only because there are no prospects or opportunities for a peace settlement."

Ukrainian strikes and Russia's response

Kiev is striking Russian civilian infrastructure, thereby opening Pandora's box: "Ukraine, as you know, has begun striking civilian economic facilities and our social infrastructure; as President Vladimir Putin has said, Ukraine has thereby opened Pandora's box."

The Russian military is systematically striking targets in Ukraine: "Our military is currently conducting large-scale, planned, and systematic strikes against relevant targets in Ukraine."

The UAE as a potential venue for talks

The United Arab Emirates - a country friendly to Russia - has repeatedly expressed its readiness to host negotiations on Ukraine, and Moscow appreciates this: "Our friends in Abu Dhabi have repeatedly reaffirmed their readiness and stated that they are prepared to continue offering their good offices and to act as the host for such negotiations. We are very pleased by, and highly value, this readiness on the part of the United Arab Emirates."

The UAE could well be considered a potential venue for trilateral negotiations on Ukraine once practical preparations for the next round begin: "When we reach the stage of substantive preparations for the next round of negotiations, I am certain that the Emirates, and Abu Dhabi in particular, will be on the agenda as a possible venue."

Contacts with Europeans

There are currently no contacts between the Kremlin and representatives of European countries: "No, there are no contacts at the moment."

The Middle East

The situation in the Persian Gulf region leaves much to be desired; Russia would prefer to see the US and Iran return to the memorandum of understanding: "Unfortunately, direct military clashes are currently a constant occurrence in the Persian Gulf region." The situation there leaves much to be desired. We, of course, urge all parties to this conflict to exercise restraint and refrain from hostilities. Naturally, we would prefer to see a return to the implementation of the provisions of the memorandum of understanding that was signed."

Putin's Schedule

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is heading to the BRICS summit in New Delhi, does not currently plan to hold separate meetings with the Brazilian delegation on the sidelines of the event: "These will be contacts on the sidelines of a multilateral event, so it will be a brief exchange of views - nothing more."