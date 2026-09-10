High Precision Systems developments help Russia create unified air defense system

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Development efforts by Russia’s High Precision Systems Holding (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) enable the creation of a unified, layered air defense system, the holding company reported.

"Developments by High Precision Systems of the Rostec State Corporation make it possible to organize effective air situation monitoring and build a layered air defense system for critical and port infrastructure facilities, as well as to establish air defense lines," High Precision Systems representatives said.

Specifically, the airspace control system ensures early detection and classification of targets, generates a unified situational picture, and transmits data to the command post, identifying the type of target even before it approaches the protected perimeter, the holding company stated.

When a threat is detected at an early stage, the Pantsir-S1M anti-aircraft missile and gun systems come into play – they are capable of destroying complex, high-speed, and high-altitude targets, including cruise and ballistic missiles. In turn, the mobile Pantsir systems complement the stationary Pantsir-SMD-E air defense missile systems – the latter are primarily designed to repel large-scale drone attacks. "It is important that the Pantsir systems can be equipped with various types of anti-aircraft missiles, including short-range interceptor missiles. Each vehicle can carry up to 48 short-range interceptor missiles, which allows them to effectively counter an attack by an entire swarm of drones," the holding company noted.

At the ultra-close range, High Precision Systems added, facilities are protected by the TKB-1167 air defense system. It is capable of autonomously detecting and tracking targets, which reduces the operator’s workload and shortens the response time to individual UAVs.

"Thus, the combination of solutions from Rostec’s High Precision Systems Holding makes it possible to form a unified reconnaissance and information network and several firing lines with different ranges and types of weapons," the holding company concluded.