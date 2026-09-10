VLADIVOSTOK, September 10. /TASS/. The Kiev regime has established a cyberterrorism structure under NATO auspices, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

The diplomat also addressed Ukrainian scam call centers. "What came next was cyberterrorism. I am not saying this is precise, carefully defined terminology, but in terms of their activities, this was the real thing, not just telephone fraud," she said. "And, incidentally, it is a great pity that we did not start calling it that back then, from 2014, 2015, 2016 onward, when supposed scammers were calling Russian schools and saying they had been rigged with explosives. These were not scammers. These were coordinated, organized Ukrainian forces tasked with carrying out such extremist acts against Russian civilian infrastructure under the guise of fraud."

"The people calling and posing as bank employees or law enforcement officers were not scammers. Again, these were coordinated Ukrainian structures created under NATO auspices that engaged in this kind of extremism, subversion and sabotage against Russian citizens," the spokeswoman stressed.

"The planting of explosives at power lines and the cutting off of water supplies - what was that? Those are also elements of terrorism," Zakharova said.