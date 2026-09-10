Russian stock market moves into positive territory

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. The Russian stock market moved into positive territory at the start of the main trading session, according to Moscow Exchange data. The yuan exchange rate is declining.

As of 10:00 Moscow time, the MOEX and RTS indices fell by 0.13%, to 2,261.01 and 833.46 points, respectively. The yuan fell by 4.5 kopecks against the ruble compared with the previous session's closing level to 12.62 rubles at the opening of trading on the Moscow Exchange.

By 10:40 Moscow time, the MOEX index had moved into positive territory and stood at 2,267.81 points (+0.17%), while the RTS index was at 835.96 points (+0.17%). Meanwhile, the yuan accelerated its decline to 12.602 rubles (-6.3 kopecks).