LONDON, September 10. /TASS/. The UK is aware of the detention of a former security guard at the UK embassy in Moscow and is working to establish the facts of the incident, a Foreign Office spokesperson told TASS.

"We are aware of this. We are establishing facts," he said.

Earlier, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) reported the detention of a former UK embassy security guard in Moscow who turned out to be a Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) agent gathering information on British diplomats for Ukrainian blogger Dmitry Karpenko (also known as Apostle Dmitry). Ukrainian intelligence services planned to use this information to carry out terrorist attacks against the ambassador and other British diplomats. The aim was to subsequently blame Moscow and draw the UK into a direct armed conflict with Russia.