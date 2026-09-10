MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Europe did not expect Kiev to request an additional $27 billion by the end of the year to cover a budget shortfall and will now reconsider its approach to aid, Vladimir Zelensky’s former spokeswoman Yulia Mendel wrote on X.

"Europe did not expect Kiev to come back asking for another $27 billion before the year is out. The New York Times reports that EU officials are now asking, quietly, where the hole in the budget came from – and whether Ukraine is spending the money well, or simply inflating the bill. Kiev does not have an answer," Mendel wrote.

According to her, Zelensky’s office says the Defense Ministry’s previous leadership spent funds earmarked for the second half of the year ahead of schedule. The former defense minister denies that such a deficit existed during his tenure. Members of the budget committee say they were warned about a $7.5 billion shortfall, not $27 billion, and note that military spending has already risen by more than 17% over eight months, Mendel added.

"What Kiev proposes next is worse: pull forward the two-year EU loan so this year is covered. That leaves 2027 almost empty <…>. Europe will now review how it finances Ukraine. Nothing generous should be expected," she said.

The former spokeswoman concluded that "the only way out of a war that burns both the budget and the country is to push the peace talks for real."