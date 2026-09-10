BRICS member states face illegal restrictions — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Numerous BRICS member states are faced with illegal restrictions and are looking for ways to ensure their mutual financial settlements, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, adding that these issues will be on the agenda of the BRICS Summit.

"Many BRICS member states face pressure and unlawful restrictions imposed by third countries, and naturally, these countries are looking for ways to ensure mutual settlements in the context of economic cooperation - for example, by forming joint investment platforms, and so on and so forth," he said at a news briefing.

Peskov added that all of these issues will be on the agenda of the upcoming BRICS Summit in India.