Russia urges West to stop 'adding fuel to the fire' over Iran

UNITED NATIONS, September 10. /TASS/. Russia categorically rejects attempts to use the UN Security Council’s authority to settle political scores with Iran and urges Western countries to stop actions that fuel further escalation, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said at a Security Council meeting on the work of the 1737 Committee overseeing sanctions against Iran.

"We strongly urge Western countries to stop adding fuel to the fire of escalation," he said. According to the diplomat, such actions undermine prospects for a return to negotiations that could lead to a lasting settlement of the conflict in the Persian Gulf and address concerns over Iran’s nuclear program.

He stressed that agreements on the program are possible only on the basis of a balance of interests and with due regard for Iran’s legitimate rights. Nebenzya also expressed hope that constructively minded countries would continue creating conditions for a swift return to a political and diplomatic settlement process. "Russia remains ready to do so," he added.