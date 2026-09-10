MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. The "imaginary threat" posed by a drone to Vladimir Zelensky’s plane at the Chisinau airport, Ukrainian provocations, and strikes on ships in the Black Sea were the main topics of Thursday’s briefing by Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

TASS has compiled the Russian presidential press secretary’s key statements.

On Ukrainian provocations

- The Ukrainians "have tried, are trying, and, by all appearances, will continue to try to stage provocations" in order to "draw their Western backers deeper and more closely into the war."

- The Kiev regime’s provocations are a matter of heightened attention for Russian intelligence agencies: "This is a matter of heightened attention for our intelligence agencies. They are doing their job."

- As for the detention of a former UK embassy security guard in Moscow, who turned out to be a Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) agent gathering information on British diplomats, the loss of control over Kiev’s actions should be a cause for concern in Europe: "In theory, this should be a cause for serious concern in European capitals."

On alleged threat to Zelensky’s plane from drone

- The "threat" posed by a drone to Vladimir Zelensky’s plane at the Chisinau airport was imaginary, and the Ukrainians themselves have acknowledged this: "This imaginary 'threat' to the plane never existed, and the Ukrainians have already acknowledged this."

On Kiev’s terrorism

- Russian President Vladimir Putin discusses issues related to the special military operation with servicemen on a daily basis, including measures to protect Russian facilities from Ukrainian attacks: "All of these issues and others related to the special military operation are discussed daily by the president with defense officials, and appropriate measures are being taken."

- Having failed to turn the tide in the special military operation zone, the Ukrainian authorities are resorting to terrorist activities: "Unable to reverse the clear dynamics on the front lines, the Ukrainians are resorting to such terrorist activities."

On strikes against ships

- "A huge number of commercial ships" in the Black Sea are being used to transport weapons for the Ukrainian military; they "are being destroyed and will continue to be destroyed."

- Strikes against ships in the Black Sea cannot negatively affect relations between Russia and Turkey: "No, they cannot."

- Russia did not initiate the strikes on ships in the Black Sea; Kiev opened this "Pandora’s box": "Russia did not initiate this. I want to remind you of a statement by President [Vladimir] Putin, who said that we did not carry out any strikes. It was only after the Ukrainians began striking our civilian infrastructure and economic facilities that they opened Pandora’s box."

On Latvia’s intentions

- Latvia stands to lose a great deal due to the introduction of tariffs on grain from Russia and Belarus: "Because these export items were also beneficial to the Latvians themselves."

- Trade wars continue, and Latvia appears to be inspired by "overseas methods of dealing with customs duties."

- "Global markets are much richer than Latvia alone, and there are always alternative markets."

On BRICS summit

- Many BRICS countries face illegal restrictions and are seeking ways to ensure mutual settlements: "Many countries within BRICS face pressure and illegal restrictions imposed by third countries. Naturally, these countries seek ways to facilitate mutual settlements as they engage in economic cooperation, such as creating joint investment platforms, and so on."

- These issues will be on the agenda of the upcoming summit.