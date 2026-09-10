MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. The loss of control over Kiev’s terrorist activities should be a cause for concern in European capitals, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Peskov stated that the UK’s loss of control over the Kiev terrorist regime "is an obvious fact." "It's the same as when Germany lost control. When Ukraine blows something up, it's significant, like the Nord Stream pipeline. It’s the same here; there are many such examples, this isn’t the first. In theory, this should be a cause for serious concern in European capitals," the spokesman noted.

Earlier, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) reported the detention of a former UK embassy security guard in Moscow who turned out to be a Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) agent gathering information on British diplomats.