Putin discusses special military op issues with military leaders daily — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin holds daily discussions with military officials on issues related to the special military operation, including measures to protect Russian facilities from attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated.

He was responding to a question about whether Putin had discussed with military officials how to counter the increased intensity of Ukrainian attacks on Russian cities along the Black Sea.

"All these and other issues related to the special military operation are discussed daily by the president with military officials, and appropriate measures are being taken," said the Kremlin spokesman.