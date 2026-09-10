US demands NATO allies help dismantle International Criminal Court — media

BRUSSELS, September 10. /TASS/. United States Permanent Representative to NATO Matthew Whitaker demanded at a closed-door meeting with the bloc’s envoys in July that allies withdraw from the Rome Statute, abandoning their membership in the International Criminal Court (ICC), Politico reported, citing diplomats.

According to the sources, this was part of a campaign to "systematically dismantle" the International Criminal Court. Whitaker reportedly said that Washington "will be watching closely who stands with America." In addition, the US mission sent letters to other delegations, calling on them to "examine the threat" of the ICC to their own countries, "publicly condemn" its "overreach" and "cease immediately" any material support to the court.

Politico pointed out that the Netherlands and France had raised their voices in the court’s defense. The situation is further complicating the already difficult relations between the United States and Europe, the media outlet noted.

Earlier, a diplomatic source told TASS that ICC member states expected the US to expand its sanctions on the court, its personnel and affiliated organizations in the near future.

On August 18, the US Department of State released a statement by Secretary of State Marco Rubio announcing sanctions against ICC President Tomoko Akane and Senior Trial Lawyer Abdullah Sai. The current US administration has on several occasions imposed sanctions on the court, accusing it of illegitimate actions against Washington and its allies, such as Israel. An executive order signed by US President Donald Trump makes it possible to impose financial and visa restrictions on ICC personnel involved in investigations into US nationals or citizens of allied countries, as well as their family members.