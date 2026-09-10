Algeria announces decision to sever diplomatic relations with UAE

TUNIS, September 10. /TASS/. Algeria has decided to sever diplomatic relations with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Algerian state television reported.

According to the broadcaster, Algeria made the decision "after exhausting all means to preserve bilateral ties."

Relations between Algeria and the UAE had become increasingly strained over disagreements concerning interference in internal affairs and regional security issues. In October 2025, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said relations with one of the Persian Gulf states were not developing at the same level as those with Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, and Saudi Arabia, and accused the country of seeking to undermine Algeria’s stability.

On February 7, 2026, Algeria also initiated the process of terminating its air services agreement with the UAE, which had been concluded in 2013. The Algerian authorities notified their UAE counterparts and the International Civil Aviation Organization of the decision.