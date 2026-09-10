Number of forcibly deported illegal migrants up by 85% — Putin

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. The number of deportations of illegal migrants from Russia has increased 2.6-fold following the reform of migration regulations, whereas the number of forced deportations has grown by 85%, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted during a meeting with First Deputy Interior Minister Andrey Kikot.

"The number of deportations through administrative proceedings has increased 2.6-fold," the Russian leader said.

Kikot confirmed this, adding that the number of such deportations has reached 100,000, with 75,000 of them being forced. "An 85% increase," Putin stressed.