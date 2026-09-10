UAC signs agreements to supply 105 Il-114-300 aircraft to India

NEW DELHI, September 10. /TASS/. United Aircraft Corporation (UAC, part of Rostec) has signed agreements with Indian airlines to supply 105 Il-114-300 regional aircraft, the Russian Industry and Trade Ministry said. The agreements were signed on the sidelines of the Innoprom India exhibition.

"During the exhibition's business program, letters of intent were signed for the supply of 50 aircraft for Pinnacle Air and up to 20 aircraft for Air Kerala," the ministry said.

In addition, a memorandum of understanding was signed with Sleek Aviation for the supply of 35 aircraft, as well as the establishment of a training center at the operator's facilities equipped with a full-flight simulator.

"India has significant potential for the development of regional air travel, and the Il-114-300 is well suited to expanding the route network and improving transport accessibility. The agreements reached today confirm Indian airlines’ interest in the Russian aircraft and open up new opportunities for our cooperation," Russian Deputy Industry and Trade Minister Gennady Abramenkov said, as quoted by the ministry.

TASS is the event's general information agency.