NABU investigating more than 60 Ukrainian lawmakers — media

LONDON, September 10. /TASS/. The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) has opened cases against more than 60 members of the Verkhovna Rada, Alexander Abakumov, head of one of the bureau’s investigative units, told the Financial Times (FT).

According to him, NABU is currently in a rather difficult position because, if the number of lawmakers under investigation increases, they could muster enough votes to amend Ukrainian legislation.

"There's a constant sword of Damocles over the [Ukrainian] politicians now," the newspaper quoted former EU diplomat and Ukraine specialist Balazs Jarabik as saying. In his view, Vladimir Zelensky’s failed attempt to take control of NABU in 2025 only bolstered the bureau’s position.

On August 19, NABU announced a special operation against a group involved in laundering criminal proceeds and corporate raiding. Its members include Rada lawmaker Vadim Stolar, deputy head of Zelensky’s office Irina Mudraya, the office’s legal affairs director Viktor Dubovik, former lawmaker Maxim Mikitas, state-owned Sense Bank management board chairman Alexey Stupak and supervisory board chairman Nikolay Gladyshenko. Amid the scandal, Zelensky signed a decree dismissing Mudraya, while the cabinet moved to dismiss officials at the bank and its sale.