Strikes on Black Sea vessels cannot affect Russia-Turkey relations — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Strikes on vessels in the Black Sea cannot harm relations between Russia and Turkey because Russia wasn’t the one to initiate such attacks, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a briefing.

"No, they cannot. Russia did not initiate [strikes on vessels in the Black Sea]," he said in response to a question. The Kremlin spokesman stated that Kiev had originally opened this "Pandora’s box" by attacking Russian civilian infrastructure.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Ukraine had asked Turkey to propose a moratorium on strikes against vessels in the Black Sea, but that compliance would be impossible to monitor.

"A huge number of commercial vessels are used to transport weapons, military equipment and fuel for the Ukrainian armed forces. These vessels are being destroyed and will continue to be destroyed," Peskov stressed.