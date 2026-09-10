Iran destroys US reconnaissance drone boat in Strait of Hormuz — IRGC

TEHRAN, September 10. /TASS/. Iran’s elite military force, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), says it has destroyed a Saildrone uncrewed surface craft of the United States in the Strait of Hormuz area.

"The IRGC’s Coast Guard struck the enemy’s unmanned surface vessel, hull number 5838, identified as a Saildrone type, near the entrance to the strategic Strait of Hormuz, thus thwarting its aggressive mission," the statement says.

Two days earlier, the IRGC Navy said it had captured an advanced Dive-LD autonomous underwater vehicle.