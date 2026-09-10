Ukraine introduces special regime on border with Russia, Belarus

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Ukraine’s cabinet of ministers has introduced a special border regime along the country’s borders with Russia and Belarus, the country’s State Border Guard Service said on its website.

"As long as the martial law remains in place, the special border regime is introduced in the one-kilometer-wide area adjacent to the state border with the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus," border guards said in a statement.

"Free entry; presence, residence and movement of individuals; and any work unrelated to military and defense operations or state border protection are prohibited within the designated area," the service said, adding that the restrictions "apply to all plots of land included into the one-kilometer-wide strip along the state border line."

The authority explained the measures by the "need to resolve urgent matters related to enhancing state defense and the possible use of the Belarusian territory to destabilize the social and political situation in Ukraine’s borderline areas."