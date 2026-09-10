IAEA chief fears wider nuclear proliferation would inevitably lead to weapons use

GENEVA, September 10. /TASS/. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi fears that the spread of nuclear weapons to more countries would inevitably lead to their use.

"Just imagine for a second, if, with the current international circumstance, you had a world with 25 states having nuclear weapons or 18 countries having nuclear weapons, there would be nuclear weapon use for sure, 100% guaranteed," he told Bloomberg in an interview.

According to him, the growing number of conflicts, weakening security guarantees and shifting military and political dynamics are already prompting some countries to reconsider their decision to forgo nuclear weapons. Grossi described this prospect as "very disturbing" and stressed that "this is something we need to avoid at all costs."