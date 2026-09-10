MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine have almost run out of AIM-120 and AIM-9 air-to-air missiles for F-16 fighter jets, Vladimir Zelensky’s former press secretary Yulia Mendel said.

"In Ukraine, the missiles F-16s use <…> are almost gone. AIM-120s and AIM-9s are running out. Patriot batteries are also critically short of PAC-3 interceptors needed to stop ballistic missiles," she wrote on the X social network.

"І keep coming back to the same thought: without a move toward peace, there is just no way to stop the destruction and keep people alive," Mendel added.