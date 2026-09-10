Ruined sports careers: ISU denies neutral status for Russia’s Valieva, Kondratyuk

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. The International Skating Union (ISU) has rejected the appeals of Russian figure skaters Kamila Valieva and Mark Kondratyuk against the revocation of their permission to compete as neutrals athletes.

The ISU has also once again declined to grant neutral-status participation in international events to Russian figure skaters in ice dance Alexandra Stepanova and Ivan Bukin as well.

TASS has compiled the key facts surrounding the ISU’s decisions regarding Russian figure skaters.

International Skating Union’s decisions

- The ISU put out a statement on its decision on Kondratyuk and Valieva today.

- The statement reads that the ISU conducted an individual assessment of Valieva’s and Kondratyuk’s compliance with the requirements for neutral status.

- The International Skating Union determined that the figure skaters at issue no longer comply with the requirements to participate in competitions as individual neutral athletes.

- The ISU has also reported that the ice-dancing duo of Alexandra Stepanova and Ivan Bukin also does not comply with the requirements needed to participate in competitions under the neutral status.

- The ISU pointed out that all decisions regarding said figure skaters are subject to appeals in line with the organization’s Charter and Rules.

Hope for international participation

- The ISU announced that Russian and Belarusian athletes would be allowed to compete internationally starting in June this year.

- Valieva and Kondratyuk were granted neutral status in August, according to reports

- On September 5, a source told TASS that the ISU revoked the previously granted neutral status for Valieva and Kondratyuk.

- Moreover, the ISU has once again declined to grant neutral-status participation in international tournaments to Russian figure skaters in ice dance Alexandra Stepanova and Ivan Bukin.

- On September 5, a source told TASS that Valieva and Kondratyuk had filed appeals against the ISU’s decision.

Steps to take

- Anna Antselovich, a lawyer at the Clever Consult company told TASS that Valieva and Kondratyuk have the right to file an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against the ISU ruling.

- According to her, the CAS is the last instance where their appeal may be reviewed

- In case CAS upholds the ISU’s decision, the athletes can appeal to the Swiss Federal Court, but only on grounds of possible procedural infringements.

- The Swiss Federal Court is thus the final instance where the decisions regarding Valieva and Kondratyuk can be annulled.

- The same applies to the rights of Russian figure skaters Stepanova and Bukin.

Reaction

- Russian Sports Minister and President of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Mikhail Degtyarev told TASS that all of the Russian figure skaters at issue will submit an appeal with the CAS.

- According to him, athletes and federations will receive legal support and be provided with legal representation.

- Russia’s 2002 Olympics silver medalist in ice dancing Ilya Averbukh told TASS that he viewed the suspension of Valieva and Kondratyuk to be unfair.

- According to him, the decision to ban them essentially ruins the sports careers of Stepanova and Bukin.

- Russia’s prominent Olympic Champion Natalya Bestemyanova told TASS that Valieva and Kondratyuk should appeal the decision in court.

About figure skaters

- Valieva, 20, earlier decided to resume her figure skating career after completing a four-year ban imposed over anti-doping rules’ violation.

- Kondratyuk, 23, is an Olympic bronze medalist in the team event and also the 2022 European champion.

- Stepanova, 31, and Bukin, 32, are five-time Russian champions as well as two-time silver and three-time bronze medalists at the European championships in figure skating ice dance.