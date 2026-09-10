NEW YORK, September 10. /TASS/. Western sanctions against Russia have failed to produce the effects their architects anticipated, while efforts to isolate the country internationally have also faltered, according to an article published in Foreign Affairs.

"An unprecedented wall of Western sanctions has failed to trigger the economic collapse its architects predicted or to erode political and social stability," the article states. "The effort to isolate Moscow has faltered as well."

It notes that the Kremlin has "skillfully promoted" the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS, and that Moscow’s partnership with Beijing has "produced a formidable coalition."