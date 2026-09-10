IN BRIEF: Kremlin aide on Putin’s India visit for BRICS summit, series of bilateral talks

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit India on a working trip from September 11-13, where he will take part in the BRICS summit, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov said at a briefing.

Putin will hold meetings with several international leaders there.

TASS has compiled the Russian presidential aide’s key statements.

Putin’s schedule in India

Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit India on a working trip from September 11 to 13, where he will take part in the BRICS summit.

The Russian president will fly to India this evening.

On September 11, Putin will address the BRICS Business Forum in India: "Our president will participate and deliver a speech outlining initiatives for trade, economic, investment and transport cooperation among the group’s member countries."

Putin will hold a series of international bilateral talks: "As is customary, such multilateral events provide an opportunity for bilateral meetings. This time, too, we have scheduled several bilateral meetings."

Putin will begin his marathon of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the BRICS summit with a meeting with the event’s host, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The leaders will also inspect the industrial achievements of Russia and India at the INNOPROM exhibition: "This is a truly important joint event that will undoubtedly provide fresh impetus to trade and economic cooperation between the two countries."

Informal communication between Putin and Modi is invaluable: "We highly value the kind of relationship that has developed between the two leaders."

Modi may visit Russia in 2027 if his schedule does not allow him to make the trip before the end of this year: "Our doors are open and should any opportunity emerge that we can literally jump at then the prime minister will probably come to see us [this year]. If there is none, then we will undoubtedly organize the meeting in the first half of next year."

Putin also plans to meet with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on September 11: "Contacts between the two countries’ leaders have become regular."

On the same day, Putin will meet with Dilma Rousseff, head of the BRICS New Development Bank: "Our President meets with her frequently, and naturally, priority issues of Russia’s cooperation with the bank will be addressed. These include the financing of projects in Russia’s interests, as well as the modalities of the bank’s participation in implementing promising BRICS financial and economic initiatives -- including those proposed during the Russian chairmanship back in 2024, such as the new investment platform initiative."

On September 11, Putin will hold a bilateral meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa: "We believe that this meeting will allow for a substantive discussion on many aspects of bilateral cooperation and the global agenda."

Putin may meet with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on September 11 on the sidelines of the BRICS summit: "After [South African President Cyril] Ramaphosa, we are now working out the possibility of a meeting with the President of Egypt. A signal has reached us from the Egyptian side."

Putin will meet with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on September 12, on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in India: "It will be an interesting meeting, which undoubtedly is important for both sides in terms of reviewing both bilateral and international issues, including the situation in the Middle East and the ongoing developments around Iran."

Putin will hold a meeting with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan: "The program of bilateral meetings will conclude with a conversation with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Khaled bin Mohamed Al Nahyan. He is the son of the UAE President and will lead his country’s delegation at the BRICS summit."

The Middle East situation will be the main topic of discussion: "The topic is clear -- primarily the situation in the Middle East, Iran, and so on."

No separate full-format meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping has been scheduled on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in New Delhi, though they are almost certain to converse during "a so-called pull-aside meeting."

Putin does not plan to hold a news conference for the Kremlin pool on the outcomes of the upcoming BRICS summit in New Delhi.

BRICS summit

The key agreements of the upcoming BRICS summit in New Delhi are expected to be enshrined in the final declaration: "It will reflect the consolidated approaches of the member states to international and regional issues, as well as to developing cooperation within the association."

Three key tracks of joint work will be addressed: politics, security and the economy, including finance and humanitarian and cultural ties.

The main program will begin on Saturday, September 12: "Modi himself will welcome the guests at the exhibition and convention center. Then all the leaders will take part in a meeting of the heads of state of the association."

The meeting is expected to address pressing issues on the global and regional agenda, the results of 20 years of interaction within the strategic partnership in the political, economic and humanitarian spheres, as well as prospects for strengthening coordination among the association’s members.

Particular attention will be paid to reforming the global governance system and strengthening multilateralism in international relations.

Following the meeting, the leaders are scheduled to jointly visit the "Innovations of India" exhibition and a photo exhibition dedicated to the 20th anniversary of BRICS.

In the evening, Indian Prime Minister Modi will traditionally host a gala reception.

On September 13, an expanded session in the "outreach" / "BRICS Plus" format is expected.

Putin and Xi Jinping reach agreement

Putin and Xi Jinping have agreed to hold full-scale bilateral talks on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, scheduled to take place in China’s Shenzhen in November: "This agreement has been reached, and, most notably, it has been explicitly agreed that these will be substantive discussions, as I have already said, and they will require a certain amount of time."

Results of Putin’s talks with Vietnamese president

Talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Vietnamese counterpart To Lam on September 9 were very useful, eventful and comprehensive: "Our leaders had a lot of conversations during this long day and they held meetings both during the official negotiations and while sitting together at lunch. They also enjoyed a lot of positive discussions on the sidelines."

The leaders have agreed to continue communication; specifically, a meeting at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in China in November has not been ruled out.

Vietnamese President To Lam has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to pay a state visit to Vietnam in 2027.