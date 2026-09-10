Putin plans no press conference after BRICS summit — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin plans no news conference for the Kremlin pool on the outcomes of the upcoming BRICS summit in New Delhi, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov has told reporters.

"No such plans so far," he said, when asked whether such an event should be expected.

"The president made lots of public speeches lately, including in Bishkek. He is also set to deliver numerous public addresses there [in India], including remarks at the [BRICS] Business Council - so, this may count as two summits. Then, he will visit [the] Innoprom [exhibition], where he will also have to communicate a lot. He will be making extensive public statements throughout these events," Ushakov added.