US expands intelligence sharing with Riyadh amid conflict with Houthis — CNN

NEW YORK, September 10. /TASS/. More than 100 American military advisers are working in Saudi Arabia, providing Riyadh with intelligence and targeting support amid the escalation of the conflict with the Yemeni rebel movement Ansar Allah (the Houthis), CNN reported.

According to its information, this cooperation is being carried out within the framework of a joint command formed several weeks ago to counter the Houthis. According to an unnamed US administration official, a total of about 200 American military personnel are deployed in Saudi Arabia.

It is noted that American troops do not directly participate in strikes and do not assist in refueling Saudi military aircraft.

The armed confrontation between the Saudi-backed government forces and Houthi rebels has been ongoing in Yemen since August 2014. The situation deteriorated dramatically in early September, when the rebel Yemeni movement launched an offensive in the country’s southwest. Simultaneously with their ground offensive, the Houthis started to deliver drone and missile strikes on coastal areas in the Red Sea and the outskirts of the southwestern Yemeni city of Taiz in an attempt to cut supply routes to the Red Sea coastal city of Mocha and advance toward areas near the strategically important Bab el-Mandeb Strait.