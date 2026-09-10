IMF assessing potential impact of new US sanctions on Iran — spokesperson

WASHINGTON, September 10. /TASS/. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is carefully assessing the potential consequences of US plans to sharply tighten restrictions on Iran and to begin actively enforcing secondary sanctions against Tehran's economic and trade partners, IMF Spokesperson Julie Kozack told a regular press briefing.

"On the question on the new sanctions on Iran. This is something that we're looking at closely. We're still kind of looking at the details right now," the IMF spokesperson noted.

"As you said, the action is relatively limited, so we're paying close attention, and we'll have a fuller report on that in both our world economic outlook, but also in the regional discussion around the Middle East," Kozack added.

The US and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including in Lebanon. However, on the night of July 8, the US resumed large-scale strikes against Iran, accusing it of violating the terms of the agreements regarding the Strait of Hormuz.

Approximately 25% of global oil trade and about 20% of liquefied natural gas trade pass through the strait. Subsequently, the US administration effectively signaled an end to the use of large-scale military force against Iran, shifting instead to an attempt to economically strangle the country through sanctions.