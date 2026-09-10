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Anti-Russian sanctions

Canada imposes sanctions on eight Russian individuals, including Emergencies Minister

The list includes the head of Rosmolodyozh youth affairs agency, Grigory Gurov, and Russian Emergencies Minister Alexander Kurenkov

WASHINGTON, September 11. /TASS/. Canada has added eight Russian individuals, including the head of Rosmolodyozh youth affairs agency, Grigory Gurov, and Russian Emergencies Minister Alexander Kurenkov, to its sanctions list, according to a statement from Global Affairs Canada.

"On September 10, 2026, Canada announced new sanctions against eight individuals under the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations. The new measures entered into force on September 4, 2026," the document reads.

The list of sanctioned individuals also includes Yelena Milskaya who chairs the Board of Trustees for the National Center for Assistance to Missing and Injured Children, and Artur Orlov, the board chairman of the Movement of the First, among other public figures.

The sanctions are related to the Ukraine conflict and "unlawful deportation" of children, Canada explained. Russia has repeatedly refuted allegations by Kiev and Western countries that Moscow kidnaps minors from the combat zone in Ukraine. Russia’s efforts are aimed at rescuing children and evacuating them from the special military operation zone rather than kidnapping or deporting them, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said.

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Sanctions vs. Russia
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