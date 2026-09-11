Ozon logistics center and delivery hub in Russia's Saratov catches fire after drone attack

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. An Ozon logistics center and delivery hub was targeted in Saratov. No one has been reported injured in the attack, the Russian e-commerce retailer said.

"Our logistics center and delivery hub in Saratov came under a drone attack. We acted promptly to evacuate staff, and there were no injuries, according to preliminary information. A fire occurred, and emergency services are working at the scene," Ozon said in a statement.

Earlier, Saratov Region Governor Roman Busargin said damage had been reported to civilian infrastructure in his region’s capital city of Saratov as a result of a drone attack, with no injuries.