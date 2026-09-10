Canada to fund $253 mln worth of interceptor missiles to Ukraine via US mechanism — PM

WASHINGTON, September 10. /TASS/. Canada and Ukraine have finalized a deal on the delivery of $253 million worth of interceptor missiles via the Jumpstart mechanism of the United States, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney told reporters in Alberta.

"Earlier today, Canada and Ukraine finalized an agreement to deliver critical air defense interceptors through the United States "Jumpstart" mechanism," he said.

According to him, the package is worth 350 million Canadian dollars (approximately $253.4 million).

Carney also said that Ottawa will make a contribution into Ukraine’s energy security, including in the development of the country’s energy infrastructure, such as fuel storage facilities. Besides, the two countries will cooperate closer in the sphere of critical minerals to ensure reliability of supply chains, the Canadian premier added.