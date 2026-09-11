PREVIEW: Yekaterinburg to host International Festival of Youth

YEKATERINBURG, September 11. /TASS/. The International Festival of Youth (IFY) - 2026 opens in Yekaterinburg on Friday.

The global event to run through September 17 will be attended by 10,000 youth leaders from 191 countries, including 5,000 delegates each from Russia and overseas. A thousand teenagers aged between 14 and 17 will take part in the program of the festival under the motto "Follow Your Dream."

A large-scale exhibition to present promising solutions for the future that are already being developed or embraced in Russia will take place during the festival. The goal of the festival is to give youth leaders from 191 countries an opportunity to communicate with their peers from across the globe, exchange experience and find solutions to global challenges. The IFY will cover seven key spheres that determine sustainable progress in our country and the entire planet, namely culture, health, natural resources, education, technologies, transport, and digital services.

The IFY will be a key event to showcase the country’s achievements in the economy, the social sphere, culture, nation-building, and the strengthening of interethnic peace and harmony to youths from Russia and abroad. The festival will also make a contribution to promoting the unbiased image of Russia in the foreign information space.