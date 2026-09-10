Russia, Iran aim to implement joint projects in South Caucasus — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin and his Iranian counterpart, Mehdi Sobhani, confirmed during a meeting that both countries are committed to implementing joint infrastructure projects in the South Caucasus.

"During the conversation, a productive exchange of views took place regarding a number of current bilateral and regional issues, with a focus on the situation in the South Caucasus. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to implementing joint infrastructure projects in the region, primarily those linked to the development of the International North-South Transport Corridor," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a news release.

The parties expressed mutual interest in continuing close coordination between Moscow and Tehran regarding their approaches within the "3+3" regional cooperation platform.