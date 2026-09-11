Seven vessels transit Strait of Hormuz on September 10 — agency

LONDON, September 11. /TASS/. Vessel transits in the Strait of Hormuz fell to seven on Thursday from 11 the previous day, well below the 10-day average of 15, Reuters reported, citing data from ship tracker Kpler.

Of the seven vessels, two Panamax ·ships exited the strait, one carrying fertilizers and the other sailing in ballast, the news agency said. Five vessels entered the waterway, including a Panamax vessel carrying dry bulk cargo, a Handysize vessel laden with steel, a Handysize vessel carrying grains, a medium-range tanker loaded with dirty petroleum products, and a Supramax vessel ·carrying dry bulk cargo.

The figures do not include vessels that might have crossed the strait with their transponders turned off to avoid detection, Reuters pointed out.

Before the war against Iran started on February 28, the strait typically handled about 125 large, commercial vessels per day, including tankers, gas carriers, bulkers and container vessels, ·accounting for some 20% of the world’s daily crude oil and liquefied natural gas supply, the media outlet added.

As for the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, 26 ·commodity vessels travelled through, compared to an average of around 27 ships over the last 10 days, Reuters said.

The United States and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding envisaging an immediate ceasefire on all fronts, including Lebanon. However, early on July 8, the United States resumed massive airstrikes on Iran, accusing Tehran of violating their previous agreements regarding the Strait of Hormuz.