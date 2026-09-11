Rome to host 8th round of Lebanon-Israel talks in mid-September — TV

BEIRUT, September 11. /TASS/. Lebanese and Israeli negotiators will hold an eight round of peace talks in Rome on September 15-16, Al Jazeera reported, citing diplomats.

According to the TV channel, the two sides will discuss establishing more "pilot zones" in southern Lebanon under control of the republic’s army.

The previous round of talks on August 4-6 broke down because of an armed provocation by Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

In a good-will gesture on September 4, Israel released five prisoners to Lebanese authorities which helped revive bilateral contacts.

Lebanon will continue the negotiation process toward "a complete withdrawal of Israeli troops from the country and a safe return of residents to the south," Prime Minister Nawaf Salam stated.