Debris from intercepted Ukrainian missile lands on industrial site in southern Volgograd

VOLGOGRAD, September 11. /TASS/. The missile debris fell on an industrial site in southern Volgograd in the wake of an enemy attack, according to Governor Andrey Bocharov.

"Last night, as a result of a terrorist missile attack by the criminal Kiev regime on facilities in the Volgograd Region <…> falling [missile] debris was reported at an industrial site in southern Vogograd. Emergency services are working at the scene, and the aftermath clearing effort is ongoing," the regional government quoted Bocharov as saying on its Telegram channel.