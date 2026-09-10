Iran war may end after or even before midterms, Trump says

NEW YORK, September 11. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump told Fox News that the Iran war may end soon after the November election to Congress or even before it.

"It should end right after the election," the US leader said, referring to the conflict. "Maybe it ends before [the midterms], but I think it's going to end right after," he added.

The United States will hold its midterm congressional elections on November 3, 2026. As many as 33 of the 100 Senate seats and all 435 seats in the House of Representatives will be contested.