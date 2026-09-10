BERLIN, September 10. /TASS/. Bundestag member and domestic policy spokesperson for the Alternative for Germany (AfD) parliamentary group Gottfried Curio has sharply criticized the ruling CDU/CSU-SPD coalition, accusing it of "squandering billions abroad", particularly on support for Ukraine.

"A budget exceeding €550 billion and more than €200 billion in new debt – and this despite the highest tax revenues ever extracted from the German people. A projected debt of €3 trillion by 2030 simply to keep your misguided policies afloat is beyond the pale," Curio said during a Bundestag debate on the draft federal budget for 2027.

"As much as €25 billion is spent on illegal migrants, while huge sums – tens of billions – are allocated to development aid, the EU, benefits for foreigners, Ukraine, climate policy, and 'transformation'. For all this, Germans are expected to work until the age of 70," Curio emphasized.

According to the lawmaker, more than €100 billion has already been allocated to Ukraine.

"Anyone who votes for the CDU/CSU is voting for war – for someone else’s war, a war for which an already drained Germany is expected to keep bleeding. Chancellor Merz, every second sentence you utter is about Ukraine, and so is every third. Germans are supposed to work more and send more billions abroad while their own standard of living declines. Your policies are extremely detrimental to the German people," Curio said.

Curio also addressed the incident involving a drone discovered at Leipzig/Halle Airport in early August, as well as comments by German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt. He accused the German authorities of attempting to impede an objective investigation into the incident.

"First of all, Mr. Minister: when evidence is labeled ‘sabotage,’ anyone would immediately perceive an attempt to obstruct the investigation," Curio argued.

Germany is Ukraine’s largest donor. Since February 24, 2022, Berlin has provided Kiev with approximately €43.3 billion in humanitarian assistance and €57.6 billion in military aid, bringing total German bilateral assistance to Ukraine during this period to more than €100 billion. Russia has repeatedly stated that Western arms supplies to Kiev only serve to prolong the conflict in Ukraine.