MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Global markets are far broader than Latvia alone; alternatives always exist, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when commenting on Riga's intention to impose 300% tariffs on grain shipments from Russia.

"In this case, it is the country's own decision," the Kremlin spokesman noted. "Global markets are far broader than Latvia alone, and alternative destinations always exist," he added.

As Boris Kopeikin, Chief Economist at the P.A. Stolypin Institute for Growth Economics, previously told TASS, the adoption of such measures would halt transit, causing the Baltic states to lose revenue and the global market to lose a certain volume of supplies amid already rising prices.

The expert noted that several million tons of Russian grain could potentially be exported via Latvian and Lithuanian ports. However, the exact volume of lost shipments would depend on the pace at which Russian port capacity in the Baltic and Far East regions is expanded.