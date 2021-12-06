One quarter of gas injected this year has been withdrawn from European UGSF, says Gazprom

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. Around one quarter of gas injected this year has been withdrawn from Europe’s underground gas storage facilities as of the beginning of December, Gazprom reported Monday.

"According to Gas Infrastructure Europe, as of December 4 around one quarter (23.4%) of the gas injected this year has already been withdrawn from Europe’s underground gas storage facilities," the report said.

As of December 4, the European underground storage facilities were 66.78%, or slightly over 72 bln cubic meters full, which is 21.4 bln cubic meters lower than last year, and around 17 bln cubic meters lower than the five-year average for the date, according to Gas Infrastructure Europe’s figures.