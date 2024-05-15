Annual inflation in Russia up to 7.91% on May 7-13 from 7.81% in previous week — ministry

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. Annual inflation in Russia accelerated to 7.91% on May 7-13 from 7.81% in the previous week, the Economic Development Ministry reported.

"During the week from May 7 to 13, 2024 on the consumer market inflation amounted to 0.17%, year-on-year - 7.91%," the ministry said.

In the food sector prices changed by 0.09% during the reporting week, while in the non-food segment inflation equaled 0.23% amid changed prices for domestically-produced cars, the ministry added.

The ministry’s spokesman said earlier that the ministry had upgraded its inflation outlook for 2024 from 4.5% to 5.1%. In 2023, inflation in Russia stood at 7.42%.