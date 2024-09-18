First MC-21 flight in fully imported version expected this year — minister

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. The first flight of the MC-21 aircraft in a fully import-substitution version is expected in 2024, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Anton Alikhanov said in an interview with Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"Speaking about the MC-21, the Irkutsk site, then the situation there is slightly better. Because the PD-14 has already been certified and, in fact, we expect the aircraft to fly in a fully Russian version this year," the minister said.

The domestic MC-21 is the most promising aircraft for international markets. "The MC-21 is the most promising aircraft, it seems to me. Now it should probably be considered. It is the most interesting one for the international market," he said.

The MC-21 aircraft with Russian PD-14 engines received approval documents from the Federal Air Transport Agency in 2022.