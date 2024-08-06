Russian economy growing faster than expected — PM Mishustin

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. The Russian economy is growing faster than previously forecast, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a meeting with Head of the Federal Tax Service Daniil Egorov.

"Our economy continues to grow faster than our forecasts. The growth is quite serious. In particular, in the first half of [2024] the industrial sector grew by more than 5%," he said.

In turn, Egorov said that the plan for revenues of the Russian budget will be fulfilled in 2024. "By the end of the year, we predict that the budget will be fulfilled. We do not see any significant problems here," Egorov said.